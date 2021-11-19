GFWC GENERATION III HONORS MISS MERRY CHRISTMAS CANDIDATES – At Generation III’s Annual Tea held at the Wayside Inn Museum last week, the five 2021 Miss Merry Christmas candidates were introduced. They are: (seated from left) EHS Senior Gracie Swopes, daughter of Brad and Jenny Swopes; EHS Senior Libby Toliver, daughter of Darren and Kriste Toliver; EHS Senior Sydney Barger, daughter of Michael and Shelly Barger: (standing from left) EHS Senior Carolyn Teed, daughter of Joe and Bonnie Teed and EHS Senior KayLynne McCullick, daughter of Michael and Chastity McCullick.

The winner of the 2021 Miss Merry Christmas crown will be announced at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the El Dorado Springs Community Building gymnasium followed by the Little Mr. and Miss Santa winners.

The winners will also be announced at the Christmas Lighting Ceremony in the Park following Christmas Parade.