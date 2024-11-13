MERRY AND BRIGHT – FWC Generation III hosted our annual Christmas Tea at Wayside Inn museum on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, with guests of honors being this years 2024 Miss Merry Christmas candidates: Standing from left: Piper Spencer, EHS Senior, daughter of Christopher & Courtney Spencer; Avery Floyd, EHS Senior, daughter of Josh & Polly Floyd; Camden Julian, EHS Senior, daughter of Chris & Meghan Julian; and Audrey Goatley, EHS Senior, daughter of Brian & Dee Goatley.

Seated from left: Kentley Rieder, EHS Senior, daughter of Aaron & Julie Rieder; Jennie Seitz, EHS Senior, daughter of David & Sara Seitz; Clara Farran, EHS Senior, daughter of Travis & Melanie Farran; Elisha (Ellie) Schmidt, EHS Senior, daughter of Damon Schmidt.

Miss Merry Christmas 2024 will be crowned on Monday, November 25,2024 at the Chamber of Commerce annual Lighting ceremony held in the El Dorado Springs City Park Bandstand area at 6 PM. Little Mr. And Miss Santa Contestants will be introduced that evening also immediately following the Miss Merry Christmas crowning.