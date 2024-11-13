Cedar County MU Extension Council will be accepting nominations for the 2025 public election of county extension council members. Names of nominees are needed for review by existing county council members at the December 2nd council meeting. This invitation is to any Cedar County resident interested in joining the council.

The Cedar County MU Extension Council is made up of elected and appointed members who represent the broad educational needs and backgrounds of people in the county. Council candidates must be at least 18 years old and reside within Cedar County.

Cedar County MU Extension Council was created by Missouri state statute to work with MU Extension specialists covering Cedar County to provide resources in the form of an educational agenda that meets the issues, concerns, and residents of Cedar County. Council members put people in touch with MU Extension’s vast variety and scope of programs. In addition, they help identify wants and needs of the public from Missouri’s land grant university and mold educational programming to satisfy Cedar County residents.

Council members advocate for goals, aspirations, and concerns of the people in Cedar County. Members learn and understand the vast resources of MU Extension, which lead to educating the public as well as helping specialists with county program planning and development. Members also work in securing and administering the county share of funding for MU Extension programing in collaboration with Cedar County Commissioners.

Council members recruit membership to the council, attend council meetings which educates them on MU Extension activities taking place. They also consult with leaders when assigning faculty to Cedar County. By working with the Cedar County MU Extension Council, you make a positive difference in the lives of Cedar County residents as well as developing friendships with knowledgeable leaders in Cedar County.

Council election nominations are reviewed at the December council meeting so if you are interested, please contact the extension office as soon as possible. Cedar County holds its council elections the third week of January. This election is held in accordance with state law (Chapter 262.550-262.620 R.S. Mo. 1969).

If you are interested in being nominated as a candidate or have questions about being a council member, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417-276-3313 or by email at cedarco@missouri.edu. MU Extension is an equal opportunity/ADA institution.