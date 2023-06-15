ANNUAL MISS LILLIAN CONCERT THIS SATURDAY – On Saturday, June 17, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will remember and honor Lillian Sunderwirth with a special concert. On Sunda, June 18, the band will honor fathers.

Every weekend during the summer months your Municipal Band plays a concert every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m.

The band still has some sheet music that Miss Lillian wrote that will be on the steps to give away. There will also be pictures of Wilbert and Lillian Sunderwirth for you to see, along with a couple of books to give away that Wilbert wrote. So, make plans now to come on down to the Park to listen to your band. We’d love to play for you!