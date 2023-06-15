Earlier this year, Dr. Andrew Wyant embarked on a transformative journey with his son, Jude, to Ecuador, carrying a mission to provide much-needed medical care to the indigenous Waorani people. Their adventure took them deep into the heart of Ecuador, where civilization waned and the untamed wilderness prevailed.

As they prepared for their trip, Dr. Wyant faced a logistical challenge. The latter stages of their expedition necessitated travel by bush planes, which offered limited space for bags and supplies. With this constraint in mind, he carefully selected the essentials, packing only what he deemed vital for their medical mission.

The final leg of their journey proved to be an arduous one. Boarding the bush plane, the rain hammered against the small aircraft, infiltrating the cabin as the wind and turbulence buffeted them. It was a nerve-wracking flight, but their determination propelled them forward.

Eventually, they touched down safely, greeted by the unfamiliar terrain and the resilient spirit of the Waorani people.

To his astonishment, Dr. Wyant observed a society untouched by the modern ailments that afflict millions. The Waorani people possessed healthy hearts, free from high blood pressure, blood sugar issues, and cholesterol problems. Obesity was non-existent among them, a stark departure from the pervasive issue in contemporary society. Furthermore, there seemed to be an absence of psychological issues within this primitive culture. Tending to the worn joints of these active people and providing antibiotics was a common treatment.

Dr. Wyant’s encounter with the Waorani people served as a profound lesson, offering a unique perspective on health and well-being. It challenged the conventional notions he had held and shed light on the intrinsic connection between an active lifestyle, nourishing diet, and the absence of many modern ailments. Dr. Wyant treated all ages from the smallest children to an estimated 105 year old chief.