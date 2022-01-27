SCHWALM FAMILY HONORED – The Schwalm family of El Dorado Springs was honored at the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department banquet on Saturday, Jan. 22. The first two names on the Hall of Fame plaque are Kenneth Schwalm and Mike Schwalm, father and son and both part of the local fire department. Standing behind are Jonathan Schwalm, Jay Schwalm and Randy Schwalm all three part of the fire department.

The department hopes to continue adding names each year, honoring those for their service to community.