The board met in open session on Thursday January 20th. This meeting was delayed a week due to illness.

Open Session

The board approved the consent agenda, then recognized board member Mike Schmitt for completing his board training.

In Old Business

• The board voted to update the COVID plan to change the length of exclusion of COVID-positive students and staff to five days rather than ten days. This is in line with current CDC guidance. I have attached the updated plan to this email.

• The board then heard a facilities update from Mr. Oates and Steve Molz. Mr. Molz reported that things are a go on the ag food science lab moving forward. Mr. Oates reported that our architects are moving forward with plans on the restrooms/concession stand (with a potential future field house attached) and on plans to build a multipurpose auditorium (which would also be potentially 2024).

• The safety committee meeting last month was postponed due to illness.

• There are three registered candidates for the board with two open spots–Justin Jacobs, Glenn Roe, and Nathan Murry. The election will be held April 5.

In New Business

• The board discussed the calendar. They asked for teacher input.

• The board approved an RFP for transportation services. This is the year for bids for that service.

• The board approved an agreement with RootED Alliance. This is an agreement which will give the district a grant to employ a career education advisor which will lighten the load in the high school counselor’s office.

• The board approved a contract with AEM which provides free funds to the special education department for professional development.

• The board then discussed the merits of middle school sports of splitting the teams into A/B or keeping our teams split 7/8.

• The board approved a camera system upgrade and accepted the bid from Airwave out of Nevada.

• The board approved surplus property bids from Chris Garzee and Gregg Fast.

In closed session, the board took the following actions:

• accepted the resignation of Kelley Beckner from football coaching

• accepted the resignation of Courtney Wosoba from teaching

• accepted the resignation of Amanda Obert from cross country coaching

• accepted the resignation of Julie Shelby from middle school basketball coaching

• hired Eric Rhodes as 1 of our summer school principals

• extended by 1 year the contract of Mr. Oates to June 2024.

Thank you all for your time and attention