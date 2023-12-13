SANTA’S SLEIGH – For many years it has been a tradition for Santa to make his appearance at the El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade from atop one of the El Dorado Springs Fire Department’s trucks. This year was no different. He left his sleigh and reindeer – somewhere – and greeted all his fans on Main Street like he has for years.

The History of Santa Claus

by Addicyn Hull, 12

The history of Santa Claus is a festive fusion of folklore, historical figures, and cultural evolution that has shaped the beloved character we know today. This jolly old man with a white beard and a love for gift-giving has a rich history that spans centuries and continents.

The roots of Santa’s story dig deep into ancient times, finding inspiration in the generosity of a 4th-century bishop named Saint Nicholas. Hailing from Myra, a city in what is now Turkey, Nicholas was renowned for his charitable acts, including secret gifts of coins left for those in need. The spirit of giving associated with Saint Nicholas laid the foundation for the benevolent figure we now recognize as Santa Claus.

As time marched on, Saint Nicholas’s legend traveled across Europe. During the Middle Ages, he became a popular and beloved figure, celebrated with a feast day on December 6th. This feast day, known as St. Nicholas Day, involved gift-giving and acts of kindness, solidifying his status as a symbol of compassion.

The Dutch played a role in shaping the evolution of Santa Claus when they brought their own traditions to America. Sinterklaas, as he was called in Dutch folklore, was a tall, stately figure with a bishop’s hat. Over time, Sinterklaas blended with local customs, creating a distinct Americanized version of the character.

The 19th century marked a turning point for Santa Claus, thanks to the creative touch of Clement Clarke Moore. In 1823, Moore penned the iconic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “The Night Before Christmas.” This literary masterpiece not only popularized the image of Santa as a plump, joyous man with a sleigh and eight reindeer but also introduced enduring elements such as the chimney entrance and the names of the reindeer.

However, it wasn’t until the mid-19th century that Santa Claus truly became a national symbol in the United States. Illustrations by influential artists like Thomas Nast further solidified the modern image of Santa. Nast’s depictions in Harper’s Weekly portrayed Santa with a rotund belly, a flowing white beard, and a red suit, setting the visual standard that endures to this day.

In the 20th century, Santa Claus underwent a marketing makeover that would change his status as a cultural icon. The Coca-Cola Company played a pivotal role in shaping Santa’s image when they commissioned artist Haddon Sundblom to create illustrations for their holiday advertisements. Beginning in the 1930s, these ads featured a plump, bearded Santa enjoying a Coca-Cola, contributing significantly to the popularization of the modern Santa aesthetic.

Santa Claus became more than just a figure associated with gift-giving. Across the globe, various cultures embraced their own interpretations of Santa, incorporating local traditions into the narrative of this magical gift-bringer.

In conclusion, the history of Santa Claus is a captivating journey through time, blending ancient tales of generosity with the creative contributions of poets, artists, and even marketing campaigns. From the compassionate acts of Saint Nicholas to the iconic red-suited figure we know today, Santa’s evolution reflects the cultural tapestry of humanity’s collective celebration of joy, kindness, and the magic of the holiday season.