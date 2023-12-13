At the Dec 4, 2023, city council meeting, City Manager Bruce Rogers presented the council with information about 50% matching ARPA money available for first responders, police, firefights, etc.

There were several things discussed – $31,000 for a jaws-of-life, three radios for the police department at $6,500 each and three noptic thermal cameras at $3,950 each. For a total; of approximately $62,000.

The second grant is a 50% matching capital improvement grant that could provide a 24/7 daycare for first responders, firefighters and police as well as funds for projects that would impact the whole area, such as the new fire station and police buildings.

All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Julie Savinske.

The council decided to move forward on the equipment grant. The application is due Jan 4. The other will be discussed at the next meeting.