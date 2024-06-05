Hey Trivia Friends. Are you looking for local summer fun? Step back in time to the fabulous 50s at Trivia Night Summer Lovin’! Join us at the Liston Center in El Dorado Springs on Friday, June 28, for a root beer social half hour at 6 p.m. followed by a night of fun trivia and delicious food.

Gather your friends and form a team of 4 or more to compete for fantastic prizes, all while supporting a great cause. It’s sure to be great fun. Trivia play will be expertly hosted by renowned trivia game enthusiasts. Though there’ll be a 50’s decade category, it’ll be trivia for all eras, so be sure to invite your friends of all generations.

This event is a fundraiser for completing the Liston Community Center Kitchen. For the costume contest come dressed in your best 50s Danny, Sandy or Rizzo. Bring a few dollars to buy some food and more, and get ready for a night of fun and nostalgia.

Register a Trivia competing team of 4 for $60; Add an extra team member for $15 each.

Please register teams by June 26.

To register: call 417-876-8978; or email info@newgrowthmo.org; or come by Liston Center in person at 508 N Main, El Dorado Springs.

Hope to hear from you there.