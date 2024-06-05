In 1886 when band concerts first began in the spring park, band members took up their positions wherever there was space. On Nov. 2, 1896, the citizens voted on issuing $3,000 in bonds for park improvements. It carried by a vote of 228-8. The park improvements included a bandstand for the band. Building the first bandstand ended up an ornate structure two stories high. And stood just North of the center entrance to the park, a bit West of the ‘rockwall.’ It was of wood construction and the top section was the same level as main Street. The eight member band played in the upper section of the structure under the direction of C. V. Mickey, for the first time in 1897. C.V. Mickey is the man on the right in the picture.