By Melanie Chance

Katie’s House Pregnancy Center held its second annual Sanctity of Life Rally on Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, bringing community members together for a weekend focused on prayer, worship, and support for life-affirming efforts.

The two-day event included worship music, prayer led by local pastors, and messages focused on the value and dignity of human life. Community leaders and attendees gathered to pray for the sanctity of life and for the continued work of Katie’s House Pregnancy Center.

The rally was held Saturday afternoon at the El Dorado Springs Event Center on Highway 54, followed by a second gathering Sunday afternoon at Thiebaud Auditorium, located at 105 E. 11th St. in Lamar. Both events began at 3 p.m.

Dr. Sam Alexander served as the rally’s keynote speaker. A longtime ER physician and advocate for life, Alexander spoke about the importance of protecting children and recognizing the value of every human life.

Alexander spoke about moments from his ongoing 40-year career in emergency medicine, including delivering babies in the ER and encountering an infant who survived an abortion. He said the experience has stayed with him throughout his life and continues to influence his perspective on the value of life.

“Life matters, and the lives of children matter,” Alexander said. “I was grateful to be asked to be part of this rally and to stand with a community that is willing to speak up for the most vulnerable.”

Marsha Alexander, the wife of Dr. Sam Alexander, was also in attendance and commented on the event’s atmosphere.

“It was a really great turnout, and the presence of God was strong in the people,” she said.

Katherine Miles, founder of Katie’s House Pregnancy Center, also addressed those in attendance and spoke about the rally’s purpose.

“This day serves as a powerful reminder of our mission to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” Miles said.

Miles encouraged community members to remain steadfast in prayer as the center works toward expanding its services to meet growing needs.

An offering was collected during the rally to support Katie’s House Pregnancy Center’s ongoing work and services, which provide resources and support to individuals and families in the community.

Those interested in learning more about Katie’s House Pregnancy Center or in supporting its mission are encouraged to contact the organization directly.