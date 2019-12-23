from the Office of the Cedar County Prosecutor

Following trial and finding of guilty for statutory sodomy 1st degree, Robert Moore was sentenced to the Sex Offender Assessment Unit. After completing a 120-day assessment in the Missouri Department of Corrections he was denied parole and sentenced to complete his 20-year sentence on October 7, 2019.

On December 19, 2019, James Johnson was tried and convicted of child molestation in the 2nd degree. Sentencing hearing is set for February 11, 2020, at 1 p.m.