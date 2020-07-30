A partnership of the El Dorado Springs R-II School, Parents As Teachers and the Hope Center of El Dorado Springs, is offering the flowing USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program on at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, as long as the supply lasts. The location is the Park Street Bus Ramp on the East side of the R-II school. It is first come first served and there are no income guidelines.

Jennifer Caldwell, Parents as Teachers Parent Educator, explained on Monday, July 27, that the food boxes scheduled for noon on Friday, July 24, were given out earlier than the 12 noon stated time because the truck arrived at 8:45 a.m. and rather than have the food sit in the hot sun for four hours, they started the process early.

Caldwell said that scheduling is now made with the truck driver and 10 a.m. is the start of the give-a-way.

The boxes will primarily contain fresh fruits and vegetables. They are free of charge for any resident of Cedar County or surrounding areas. You do not have to have children to get a box.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program will continue with a 10 a.m. delivery every Friday until August 28.