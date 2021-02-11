Americans spend quite a bit of money to show their love on Valentine’s Day. Here’s a breakdown, by the numbers:

• $18,500,000,000 is spent annually for Valentine’s Day (average).

• 180 Million Valentine’s Day cards (like those in the photo) are exchanged annually.

• 224,000,000 roses are produced for Valentine’s Day annually (average).

• 73% of all flowers are purchased by men.

• 14 % of women send themselves flowers on Valentine’s Day.

• The average consumer spends $130.21 on Valentine’s Day.

• 61.8% of consumers celebrate Valentine’s Day.

• 53% of women would end their relationship if they didn’t get something for Valentine’s Day.

• 11,000 children (on average) are conceived on Valentine’s Day.

• 29% of people will type a romantic text message.

• 58 Million pounds of chocolate is purchased during the week of Valentine’s Day.

• 36 Million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are purchased for Valentine’s Day.

• 8 billion Sweetheart Conversation Hearts are produced annually.