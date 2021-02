SMITH AND JOHNSON REIGN AT COURTWARMING – The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs held their Courtwarming games and coronation on Friday, Feb.5, in the Upper Gym. Haylee Smith and Blake Johnson were crowned Queen and King with Flower Girl Erin Brown and Crown Bearer Brycen Willard.

The Bulldogs played the Warsaw Wildcats with the boys losing in overtime 54-53 and girls winning 75-17.