Vernon County Jail inmate dead from drug overdose

A Vernon County jail inmate ws pronounced dead of a drug overdose last Wednesday night, Jan. 10, at the Nevada Regional Medical Center.

Three inmates were found non-responsive in the same cell about 7 p.m. Lifesaving efforts on one of the inmates were unsuccessful and the 44-year-old was pronounced dead. His name and the names and ages of the other two inmates have not been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted to conduct an investigation into the incident according to a MSHP spokesman.

The MSHP spokesman said it will take about six weeks to receive the toxicology reports at which time an official cause of death will be released.

Vernon County Chief Deputy Travis Cole said the inmates had been in the jail for some time and were not booked. They are currently back in custody.