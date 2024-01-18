KIND OF OUTSTANDING IN ITS FIELD – The site for the new bus barn which if off of Allison Rd. is awaiting completion to house the new electric buses that 1st Student, the school’s transportation provider, will receive in time for the 2024-2025 school year. 1st Student will retain two diesel buses from the current fleet for long range travel.

According to R-II Superintendent Brad Steward it is hoped that there is enough acreage to have a solar farm that supplies electricity to the buses. Each bus will have its own charging station.