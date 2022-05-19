The Walker School Alumni Reunion will be held Saturday, June 4. The Reunion will be held in the School gymnasium of the Northeast Vernon County School High School Campus at 216 East Leslie Avenue in Walker. The reunion will open with registration at 10:30 with a catered meal at 12-Noon followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m.

Reservations and payment for the meal needs to be received no later than May 24. Alumni needing more information about meal payment and reservations should contact Susan Thompson, WHS Alumni Secretary at 417-661-0144.