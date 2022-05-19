What: Southbound I-49 traffic shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes between Mile Markers 98 and 100 in Vernon County over the Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad south of Nevada while contractor crews work to replace the southbound bridge
When: Tuesday, May 10 and remaining in this pattern until completion of project
Traffic Impacts:
Southbound I-49 traffic shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes of I-49 between Mile Markers 98 and 100 over MNA Railroad
Expect delays during high traffic volume times
Only one lane open in each direction
Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through the work zone
No signed detours
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Project information
Contractor: West Plains Bridge & Grading, West Plains
Completion date: December 1, 2022
Estimated total cost: $2.9 million
