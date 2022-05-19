What: Southbound I-49 traffic shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes between Mile Markers 98 and 100 in Vernon County over the Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad south of Nevada while contractor crews work to replace the southbound bridge

When: Tuesday, May 10 and remaining in this pattern until completion of project

Traffic Impacts:

Southbound I-49 traffic shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes of I-49 between Mile Markers 98 and 100 over MNA Railroad

Expect delays during high traffic volume times

Only one lane open in each direction

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through the work zone

No signed detours

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Project information

Contractor: West Plains Bridge & Grading, West Plains

Completion date: December 1, 2022

Estimated total cost: $2.9 million