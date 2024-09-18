by Melanie Chance

According to a probable cause statement released on Sept. 13, 2024, a warrant has been issued for Joseph Greydanus following an incident at the Cedar County Courthouse.

Sergeant Clay Jefferies reported that Greydanus harassed and repeatedly interfered with the operation of the Cedar County Circuit Clerks, causing them emotional distress and fear for their safety. The statement also mentioned obstruction of government operation. Greydanus allegedly threatened to sue the clerks if they did not file his paperwork and displayed aggressive behavior toward them.

In the statement, Sergeant Jefferies reported that Greydanus cut in front of others in line to confront a court clerk, disrupting the normal flow of the clerk’s office and almost yelling at the clerk. The clerks in the release expressed deep concern for their safety.