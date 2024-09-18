Neither Davis nor I know what to write about this evening. There’s a lot of things going on. All kinds of things are planned throughout the fall.

Did you get to go to the Prairie Swap or the shindig at Lowry City? Don’t forget to visit Nature Made Garden this Weekend. It is her Fall Open House.

AND next weekend is the Walnut Festival.

For several years I’ve wanted to decorate the front of our building. The Christmas Parade theme is inside Santa’s workshop. I think that’s doable,f you have any suggestions please let me know.

I know you know we’re giving away Renaissance tickets (like we do every year) Come by and put your name in the box and you may bre a winner for either two or four tickets. KSL