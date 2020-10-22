Effective Oct 30, 2020, water samples may be taken to the Cedar County Health Department in El Dorado Springs, the Polk County Health Department in Bolivar or the Dade County Health Department in Greenfield to be couriered for state testing.
Below are the locations where water samples may be dropped off:
Cedar County Health Department
1317 S Hwy 32
El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
417-876-54577
Polk County Health Department
1317 W Broadway
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-7250
Dade County Health Department
413 West Water Street
Greenfield, MO 65661
417-637-2345/2347
Please call the associated phone numbers if have questions concerning your water samples.
Jenean Ehlers, RN
Community Services Manager
Cedar County Health Department
