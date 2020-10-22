Effective Oct 30, 2020, water samples may be taken to the Cedar County Health Department in El Dorado Springs, the Polk County Health Department in Bolivar or the Dade County Health Department in Greenfield to be couriered for state testing.

Below are the locations where water samples may be dropped off:

Cedar County Health Department

1317 S Hwy 32

El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

417-876-54577

Polk County Health Department

1317 W Broadway

Bolivar, MO 65613

417-326-7250

Dade County Health Department

413 West Water Street

Greenfield, MO 65661

417-637-2345/2347

Please call the associated phone numbers if have questions concerning your water samples.

Jenean Ehlers, RN

Community Services Manager

Cedar County Health Department