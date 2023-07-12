FIRE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRESENTATION IN PARKING LOT – During the City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5, the El Dorado Springs fire Department demonstrated their capabilities in fighting rural fire by filling three drop tanks each holding thousands of gallons of water in the City Hall parking lot. They got to show off their new tanker and also demonstrated their new helmets and masks as well as their carbon fiber air tanks that weigh considerably less than the metal ones they’ve had for years.