She’s here. I now have six grandchildren.

Adrian checked into the hospital at 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, her due date. She told me they started an IV at 7 a.m. to induce labor. Adrian June was born at 12:06 p.m. weighing 8 lbs. And 20.25 inches tall.

You know that Kimball’s father was named Adrian. He wanted to see “that baby” so bad.

Most of you probably knew my mother, June Miller Long.

So Adrian June is name after her great-grandfather and her great-grandmother. He daddy, Cain Gilfoil, just loves the name, June. No argument from me. KL