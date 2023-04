May 13 – Touring Season Opens – Hours Thursday – Saturday, 1-4 pm, Sunday, 2-4 pm

May 13 – Annual Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast (54 Cruisers Car Show) 7:30-10:30 a.m., Dining Hall

May TBA – 2nd Grade Tours of the Museum

June 3 – Historical Hysteria Day

July 20-22 – El Dorado Springs Picnic – Hours Thursday – Saturday 1 – 4, 7 – 9

Sept 9-17 – Local Artist Showcase

Sept 17 – Local Artist Reception 2-4 p.m. Dining Hall

Oct 21 – Chili Cook-Off

Oct 28 – Spooktacular

Nov 16 – Victorian Tea (Tickets go on sale in Oct.) 6 p.m., Dining Hall

TBA – Lighting Ceremony

TBA – Christmas Parade

Dec 2 – Breakfast with Santa

Dec 8 – Christmas Caroling at the Museum

Regular Board Meeting – 2nd Monday of each month, 6 p.m. at the museum’s dining hall. Everyone is welcome to attend any or all board meetings.

Other public and private events could be added, so watch your local papers and radio station for updates.