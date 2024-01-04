The weight room at the El Dorado Springs Civic Center recently received new carpeting and two machines. Part of the carpeting was paid through the Community Center annual budget as was one of the machines.

Lisa Pettit, Community Center Director said, “We are so grateful for the donations we received in order to increase our budget to do our updates.

Floors and More, Nevada, owner was able donate to help with our updates. They are the ones who also installed our carpet! It looks great, thank you so much.

A big thanks to Dairy Concept, El Dorado Springs, MO, for donating the funding for one of our new machines. You’re so appreciated.

If you have a business and would like to help with more updates and serve your community, please let me know. Citizens make a town, but people make a community.”