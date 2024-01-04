Mark Disslehoff, 57, passed away after suffering a medical event at Casey’s General Store in El Dorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Disslehoff and his family were passing through El Dorado Springs when he began to feel bad and stopped at Casey’s to use the bathroom. After an extended period of time his family became concerned and went in to check on him. Vernon County Ambulance responded to the call for medical assistance and spent about 45 minutes trying to revive him before transporting him to the Cedar County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m.

The remains were taken to Atkins Funeral home in Adrian.

Information provided by the Cedar County Coroner’s Office.