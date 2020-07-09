CHAMBER HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING AT THE HOPE CENTER – The Hope Center is a cooperative ministry of the El Dorado Springs Ministerial Association which combines all of our community’s food pantry resources into one effort. Located at 505 E. Fields Blvd, The Hope Center provides supplemental non-perishable food items on Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 10 am – 2 pm. The center will also be the commodities food program distribution point for Cedar County on the third Thursday of each month.

Taking part in the event were: L-R: Chamber Assistant Director Peggy Snodgrass, Chamber Executive Board Member Vicki Hillsman, Chamber CEO W. Jackson Tough, The Hope Center VP Bill Whetstone, The Hope Center President Chad Daniel, The Hope Center Recording Secretary Ron Marsh, The Hope Center Asst. Treasurer Jennifer Caldwell, The Hope Center Program Director Danita Ehlers, Community Garden Director Sharon West Lansing, Chamber VP Heather Brown, volunteer Cindy Dobbs, Chamber Ambassador Pat Taylor, Chamber Executive Board Member Jordan Payne, Ken Hacker, Parents As Teachers Lynn McClaughry, volunteer Sheryl Yoder, The Hope Center Board Member Dan Yoder and Parents As Teachers Emily Dawson.

The Hope Center was formed through the merging together of our three local food pantries: the church of Christ, First Christian Church, and the Ministerial Association.

Donations of time, food, and finances are needed and welcomed! Donations can be made directly at the center during operating hours, or you can contact The Hope Center at 417.698.4001.