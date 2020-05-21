UTILITIES DIRECTOR TOM CAIN RETIRES – An impromptu party at the Utility Barn on May 13 sent Utilities Director Tom Cain on his way to retirement.

OnJuly 6, 1972, when he was 17 yeas-old, Tom Cain began working for the city Water Department. He worked under Sam Banks for about four years before becoming the Water Department foreman, a position he kept for about 38 years. The last six years of his employment by the city of El Dorado Springs has been as the Utility Director. He said he really enjoyed working with the people in the department and for the city of El Dorado Springs. In retirement he will have more time for his family and cattle.

Pictured with Tom are: (from left) Daughter, Kamber Cain, wife Joyce Cain, daughter, Krissy, and husband, Chad Walter and Tom’s grandchildren, Maci and Ryder. Tom’s daughter, Kimmy, and husband JP Nielsen, and sons Kolt, Mason, Hudson and Bentley of Excelsior Springs were unable to attend.