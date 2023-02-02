On Jan. 28, at the Department of Missouri Voice of Democracy/Patriots Pen Banquet in Saint Louis, Jude Wyant was announced as the winner of the Department’s Voice of Democracy contest. Jude is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Wyant and a sophomore at El Dorado Springs High School.

Jude is sponsored by the Spicer-Grimsley VFW Post 257 in El Dorado Springs where he placed first in the local contest. Next, he progressed to the Missouri VFW District 7 contest, again, placing first. At the Department or state level, Jude competed against 13 other District winners from across the state, and 1,081 entries from across the state.

The theme of this year’s essays for the Voice of Democracy is “Why Is The Veteran Important?” The theme is selected yearly by the VFW’s Commander-In-Chief. Jude’s essay this year was exemplary and honored his grandfathers who are both veterans.

As the Department of Missouri winner, Jude has won a $2,000 cash scholarship and will now compete for a First Place scholarship of $35,000 at the National level. Also, for the first time in Department history, Jude was presented with a proclamation from Missouri’s Lt. Governor, Mike Kehoe, honoring his accomplishment.

Photo from left: Karen Cypret District 7 VFW Auxiliary President, David Bozarth District 7 VFW Commander, Jude Wyant, Roger Floyd Post and District Quartermaster and Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen Chairman and Danetta Wakefield District 7 Auxiliary Officer.