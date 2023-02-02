The El Dorado Christian School hosted their 2023 Court-warming ceremony on January 24th. Due to inclement weather, the opposing team from Kansas City decided not to come. Instead, the boys teams played an exhibition game against alumni and parents. The coronation happened after that game. Candidates were Madison Shipp and Camren Reasoner, Sophia Bryson and Cherokee Fogle, Breann Reasoner and Jason Conduff, and Sydney Williams and Joey Dodson. The little princess and prince were Annie Dodson and Cameron Cole. Olivia Bryson and Jude Wyant were the retiring Queen and King. They passed the crown to winners Sydney Williams and Joey Dodson. Congrats to the new 2023 ECS King and Queen.