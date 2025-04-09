TLC IN ORDER AND MONEY – The beautiful old building on West Spring in El Dorado Springs has graced that spot for 142 years. It has been a hotel, a boarding house and now a museum. In 1985 the Wayside Museum opened its doors for visitors on June 1. It is the oldest commercial building in El dorado Springs.

According to the Preserve Our Past Society (POPS) the caretakers and curators of the Museum, the building has major structural problems that can no longer wait to be fixed. They need to raise $2O,000 to stabilize the building. A beam under the Dining Room floor on the east side is twisting. The museum also need a French Drain to keep water out and away from the building. The buildings porches all need to be painted.

Several issues have already been addressed thanks to grateful museum supporters and some grant money. Please support your museum.

The Preserve Our Past Society’s annual meeting will be held at 6:30pm Monday, April 14, in the museum dining hall. Everyone is invited.