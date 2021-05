Join your El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Join us! Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:15PM

Parking at Woods Supermarket (312 W. US Highway 54, El Dorado Springs, MO)

In El Dorado Springs patriotism is second to none! US Highway 54 will soon be adorned with 48 United States flags displayed from every utility pole.

Event Duration 30-45 miinutes