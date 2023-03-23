Registration will be held at the Civic Center in the gym, Monday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 29, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If you cannot attend one of these sign up times, you may sign up at the Civic Center during normal business hours until April 3. There will be a $10 late fee for each player that signs up beginning April 8. Those who do not sign up by the April 9 deadline will be put on a waiting list and will not be guaranteed a spot on a team. At least one parent must be present at registration.

Children will be assigned to a league based on age as of July 31. You must bring a copy of a birth certificate. Players must be the age listed on July 31 to play in that league. If you cannot find a birth certificate, you can obtain a copy at the Cedar County Health Department. T-ball is for ages 5 and 6; coaches pitch is for ages 7 and 8; minor boys and minor girls ages 9 and 10; minor boys and minor girls ages 11 and 12; major boys and major girls ages 13-15.

The fees for each league are as follows: T-ball – $15, Coaches Pitch – $20, Minor Boys & Girls and Major Boys & Girls leagues – $25. Families that have more than three children participating will only be required to pay the three highest fees. Everyone must pay at the time they register. You will not be allowed to register until player fees have been paid.

Tryouts will be April 15.

COACHES: Anyone interested in coaching needs to sign-up during the player registration times listed above.

If you have any questions, please call the Ball Program Director, Lisa Petitt, at 760-831-1976.