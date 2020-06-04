Editor:

The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors and Administration would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all those who supported the June 2, 2020, Hospital property tax initiative.

While we are writing this “thank you” prior to the election, win or lose, we want each and every person involved in the efforts to pass the levy to know their involvement was noticed and appreciated.

Many people wrote letters emphasizing the importance of the hospital in their lives. These personal stories were great testaments to the very reasons we need Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Others contributed funds and donated time to the Committee for Continued Healthcare, placed signs in their yards, and promoted the Hospital by word of mouth. Each of you and every single person who marked the “yes” box at the polls are appreciated.

As the leaders of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, our goal is to assure the Hospital’s continued ability to make a positive difference in the lives of local residents. Again, “thank you!”

Sincerely,

Judy Renn, Board President

Carla Griffin, Board Vice President

Brent Bland, Board Secretary/Treasurer

Marvin Manring, Board Director

Julia Phillips, Board Director

Jana Witt, C.E.O.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital

1401 S. Park St.

El Dorado Springs