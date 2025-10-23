It has come to our attention that there is some confusion and misinformation regarding our GIs mapping, land transfer ownership information, and sources.

The official Cedar County Website is cedar.missouriassessors.com. Our official Web GIS page is cedarcomogis.integritygis.com. We switched to this GIS website service in September 2024. Our Web GIS was previously hosted by Clearbasin, cedargis.breezemaps.com. We stopped using that hosting service when our contract expired in September 2024. If you are looking for land ownership information, please make sure you are on the correct page.

Our staff works daily on real estate transaction deeds and enters them into our CAMAVision Mass Appraisal Software to update land ownership. Every nightl the information is sent to SAM Mapping, our GIs Website Host, to update the land parcels on the GIs. Sometimes we are a week or two behind on deeds, sometimes longerl depending on the office workload. Land splits may take a month or two to appear on our GIs websitel as these are outsourced to SAM Mapping. If you split your property in September, it might not appear until late October or early November.

If there is an issue with the legal description on your real estate transaction, your property may not be transferred until it is corrected. Our team will contact the title companyl law firm, or buyer involved to notify them of the error so.it can be fixed, and the deed re-recorded with our Recordef s Office.

Please note, if you are using any hunting mobile apps to obtain parcel information, their GIS information will always be outdated by at least one year because they do not request our updated GIS data directly from us and do not update land ownership regularly. These applications are not recommended for obtaining current parcel ownership or configurations. Our web GIS aims to provide the most accurate and current information for taxation purposes. It is not intended for GPS or surveying use.

If you have any questions about land ownership, recent land transfersl or parcel splits, you are wekome to visit our office or call us at 417-276-6700 ext- 258. You can also email us at assessortech@cedarcountymo.gov

Sincerely,

Leah Morton

County of Cedar

ASSESSOR

113SouthSt

Stockton, MO 65785

(417)276-6700 Efl. 259

https://cedarcountymo.gov/assessor