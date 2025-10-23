Editor:

I would like to address the “No King” movement sweeping across the U.S. I am a proud citizen of the United States of America.

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was established to break away from the King’s rule, where the citizens could not vote and had no say over the affairs of the state or country.

Our forefathers, in their wisdom, set up three branches of government in order that no one person could rule over the people. These three branches are the Legislative, Executive and Judicial. Both the Legislative and Executive branches are currently voted for by the people for the people. No one person can rule over the people; therefore, no king rules in these United States of America.

President Trump was elected, not only by the Electoral College, but by an overwhelming majority of voters. The Electoral College was created by our forefathers to allow everyone in every state to have an equal voice, from rural America to big city America. Our Constitution was written to protect the American people from kings. President Trump was elected by the people as our 47th President to make America great again, per the American people.

Debra Howell