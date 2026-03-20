Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,

Across our country, many Americans are increasingly concerned about the direction of our nation and the policies affecting our communities. Activist federal judges from both major political parties have removed school prayer, punished citizens for expressing religious beliefs in public places, and forced the removal of displays such as the Ten Commandments from courthouses. These decisions have left many wondering whether our foundational values are being pushed aside.

At the same time, billions of dollars intended to help vulnerable families and seniors have reportedly been misused in programs such as Minnesota’s “Feeding Our Future” scandal while political leaders looked the other way. Similar concerns about government oversight and accountability are appearing in other states as well.

Many citizens are also watching closely as pro-life organizations continue their fight against Planned Parenthood, arguing they seek to protect mothers and children and uphold the value of life.

On college campuses, radical activism has also become a concern. Some universities have allowed hostile protests that target Jewish students, raising fears that other religious groups, including Christians, could eventually face similar hostility.

Second Amendment rights remain another area of debate. When cities attempt to impose strict gun-control ordinances, groups such as Gun Owners of America have challenged those laws in court, arguing they violate constitutional protections.

Education is another concern for many families. Critics argue that ideological programs and policies such as DEI initiatives are influencing classrooms and exposing children to material parents believe is inappropriate.

In Washington, the Senate is currently debating the SAVE Act. Supporters argue the Constitution already makes it clear that only U.S. citizens should vote in American elections, referencing the 14th, 15th, 19th, and 26th Amendments. Yet despite this, Senate leadership has indicated the bill may not advance, raising questions among voters about why.

On immigration and national security, many Americans believe stronger enforcement is needed. Supporters of President Donald Trump point to policies aimed at disrupting drug trafficking and strengthening border enforcement as steps intended to protect American communities.

Regardless of political affiliation, Americans should continue to ask questions, stay informed, and demand accountability from those in power.

Carolyn West

El Dorado Springs, Missouri