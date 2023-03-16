Mark your calendar, Saturday, April 22, 8:30-11:30 a.m. for the 10th annual Electronics and Appliances Recycling Drive at the Stockton United Methodist Church parking lot, 708 East Street in Stockton. Hosted by the SUMC Go Green Team, Meredith Recycling, Montrose, Mo., will once again park its tractor-trailer and roll-off dumpsters in our parking lot. Follow the traffic flow directions.

Most items recycle free of charge: computer towers, keyboards/mice, printers/copiers/fax, laptops, tablets, cellphones/landline phones, cords and wiring, routers, satellite receivers, VCR/DVD players, gaming systems, radios/stereos/speakers. etc.

Small items with a cord or battery, such as: blenders, toasters, curling irons, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, clocks, toaster ovens, hair dryers, humidifiers, de-humidifiers, etc. Large appliances such as: washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, etc.

Clean white pristine EPS foam packaging blocks and coolers (identifiable by small round beads molded together to form block or shape). Must be pristine clean! NO LIGHT BULBS!

New this year: all sizes ink/toner cartridges.

Recycle for small donation: all small batteries, rechargeable and not; flash drives, CDs/DVDs (NO cassettes or VHS tapes).

Meredith collects fees for items that require special handling or processing: $20 for each plasma or LCD TVs/monitor; $25 for each CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) monitor, CRT TV less than 26” diagonal, and rear projection TV; $30 for each CRT TV greater than 26” diagonal. Fees pass directly to the companies that extract toxic substances. Cash only, please.

Meredith also shreds components that contain personal information at their facility in Montrose. The shredder is too large and cumbersome to transport to our drive.

Our community can be proud of recycling more than 28 tons of electronics and appliances at our last four drives.

Our Go Green Team is a highly motivated small group that acts to renew God’s good creation based on our faith. We welcome others who share this calling.

Go Green Team member Janice Dunne is the drive organizer.

Janice Dunne