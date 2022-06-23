Editor:

Ever feel like we don’t have a say in how things ought to be? For once you do!

Marlon Collins, and other Cedar County Commissioners, have been trying to protect your property, air and water rights with Cheryl Marcum for three years with the fight over SB 391 where Missouri says CAFO health ordinances structure them the state (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) can not be enforced by the county.

Michael Baird, a grad student, has devised a survey about CAFOs for your opinion, negative or positive.

Please scan this QR code and take the survey. It only takes about 15-20 minutes. If you need a paper copy, call 417-876-5993 and leave your address so one can be mailed to you. All of them have to be received by June 30, so hurry please.

Scan the QR code to go to the survey or type this link into your web browser: https://missouristate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV emrBrlnjdS9ZMQC

Thanks,

Carolyn West