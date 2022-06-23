The phrase “there’s an app for everything” applies to the outdoors, too.

If you’re interested in learning more about apps that can enhance your outdoor trips, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Discover Nature: Apps in the Outdoors.” This free online program will be June 30 from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is for ages 12 and up. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184692.

At this program, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will talk about the variety of nature-oriented apps that can help people identify plants and animals and can give anglers, hikers, campers, hunters, and everyone else who enjoys the outdoors a greater appreciation of the natural world.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

