Editor:

There appears to be a percentage of our community that is vehemently opposed to the proposed tax levy to benefit Cedar County Memorial Hospital. I have a very difficult time understanding this level of opposition to supporting a hospital that is vital to our community, both from a healthcare perspective and as the second largest employer in Cedar County.

People always get nervous when the phrase “tax increase” is brought up. The figures don’t support that level of concern. From my perspective, it’s more frightening to face traveling 40 miles (or more) rather than 10 to receive medical care. In an agricultural+ community, the chances for a serious injury are certainly a high possibility. We also have a large population of older citizens (myself included), whose medical needs and potential medical needs may require immediate medical attention.

I certainly benefited from the hospital being very close during my own serious health crisis. If it had been necessary to drive a minimum of 40 miles before receiving treatment, my outcome would probably have been very different. If a member of my family is bleeding out in our pasture, I’d certainly not want to travel any further than necessary.

I think that serious consideration must be given to the increased delay a patient might have to experience before receiving medical care before deciding our local hospital does not need to be supported. Our tax levy is at a 1961 level (that’s 59 years ago). How many of us could survive on 1961 wage levels? The perception that a medical facility can continue to operate financially at that level is unrealistic.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital wants to continue to provide current services (and possibly increase services) but needs the community’s support to do so. If our hospital were to close, not only would we have no local ER and inpatient services, etc., but 120 of your friends and neighbors would lose their employment. In a small community where there are not a lot of job opportunities that is a devastating blow. Not only would they lose their income, but also their health insurance for themselves and/or their families. This, in turn, puts more of a burden on an already stressed society and health care system, and potentially prevents an ill person from receiving treatment.

Personal grievances and anecdotal evidence cannot be the basis for your voting decisions. As for paying taxes for something you don’t use, I pay taxes for the schools which I have never used. I don’t begrudge the students my tax money. I hope everyone will take a few moments, particularly during our current worldwide health crisis, and realize how important our local hospital truly is.

Lee Anne Craven

El Dorado Springs