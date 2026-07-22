[Note: The following letter was formally submitted to all members of the El Dorado Springs City Council, the City Manager and the El Dorado Springs Police Chief. This letter was also given to all members of the press from each publication present]

Letter to Council:

To the Honorable Mayor and Members of the City Council,

My name is Davis Long. I am submitting this letter as a formal complaint regarding the conduct of Detective Frank Lambrecht during the criminal investigation involving me. I respectfully request that the City Council initiate or refer this matter for an independent investigation into Detective Lambrecht’s conduct and the circumstances surrounding his involvement in my case.

This letter also serves as notice that I am pursuing potential civil rights claims arising from these events and request that all relevant records and evidence be preserved.

My purpose in writing is not simply to address what happened to me. I believe Detective Lambrecht’s actions raise broader concerns about investigative integrity, impartiality, and public trust. If those concerns are well-founded, they have the potential to affect other citizens as well.

Background

In 2025, Detective Frank Lambrecht investigated allegations made against me that resulted in my arrest on extremely serious criminal charges.

Over the course of the case, substantial evidence came to light that contradicted significant portions of the allegations against me. After reviewing discovery and the evidence collected during the investigation, I became increasingly concerned that the investigation was not conducted in an objective and impartial manner. Ultimately, the criminal case against me was dismissed.

As I reviewed the investigative materials, it appeared that evidence favorable to me was not given the same weight as evidence supporting the accusations. Whether intentional or not, the result was an investigation that appeared focused on building a case against me rather than objectively determining the truth.

Potential Conflict of Interest

One of my greatest concerns is that Detective Lambrecht should not have been on this case in the first place because of a prior connection involving the complaining witness.

Before my investigation, my accuser (my stepson) had reportedly made allegations involving Detective Lambrecht’s grandson, including accusations of bullying and sexual abuse. As I understand it, Detective Lambrecht was aware of those allegations.

Regardless of whether those earlier allegations were ultimately substantiated, this prior connection created at least the appearance of a conflict of interest that should have been disclosed and carefully evaluated before Detective Lambrecht was assigned to investigate my case.

In my opinion, assigning an investigator who had a personal connection to the complaining witness undermined public confidence in the impartiality of the investigation. An investigator with no prior involvement would have eliminated any reasonable question regarding bias or personal interest.

I respectfully ask the City Council to determine whether Detective Lambrecht should have recused himself from the investigation or whether department policy required the assignment of a different investigator under these circumstances.

Investigative Concerns

My concerns regarding Detective Lambrecht’s investigation include, but are not limited to:

Failing to conduct a complete and impartial investigation into evidence that contradicted the allegations against me.

Failing to adequately investigate inconsistencies in witness statements.

Giving greater weight to evidence supporting guilt while minimizing or overlooking evidence supporting innocence.

Ignoring exculpatory evidence.

Conducting an investigation that, in my view, appeared directed toward confirming accusations rather than objectively testing them.

Maintaining communications with my wife that appeared to be biased and unprofessional.

Exercising investigative discretion in a manner that caused devastating consequences to my liberty, reputation, finances, and family.

Pattern of Conduct

Since my case concluded, I have become aware of additional concerns regarding Detective Lambrecht’s conduct in other matters.

I recognize those matters may involve separate facts and I do not wish to speculate regarding their outcome. However, the existence of additional concerns reinforces my belief that my experience should not be viewed in isolation and that an independent review of Detective Lambrecht’s investigative practices is warranted.

Public Statements During an Active Investigation

Another matter that I believe warrants review concerns Detective Lambrecht’s own public statements regarding my case.

Attached as Exhibit A (stapled to the back) is a copy of a Facebook post authored by Detective Lambrecht on July 17, 2025.

In that public post, Detective Lambrecht discussed my pending criminal case, criticized my family’s newspaper, and made statements regarding my family and the investigation while serving as the investigating detective.

Among other things, Detective Lambrecht wrote:

“I could of sent it to the state and let someone else handle this but I decided that was what I was being paid to do and I took it on.”

This statement raises a legitimate question regarding why Detective Lambrecht considered transferring the investigation to another agency. I respectfully request that the City determine why that possibility was considered and why Detective Lambrecht ultimately remained assigned to the case.

Detective Lambrecht also publicly stated that my family’s newspaper was attempting to pressure “the victim and their family to cave to their demands.”

To my knowledge, no such demands were ever made. Before submitting this complaint, I confirmed with my attorney that no such demands had been made on my behalf. It appears Frank Lambrecht falsely made up allegations in attempts to discredit me and my family publicly. Again I emphasize this was made up and not true. I respectfully request that the City determine the factual basis, if any, supporting Detective Lambrecht’s public statement.

Additionally, Detective Lambrecht repeatedly referred to the complainant as “the victim” while publicly discussing a criminal investigation for which he remained the lead investigator.

Whether those statements were consistent with departmental policy, ethical obligations, and the standards of impartiality expected of investigators is another matter I respectfully request the City examine.

I also request that the City preserve the original Facebook post, all associated comments, and any internal communications concerning those statements.

Opportunity to Respond Prior to Arrest

One aspect of this investigation that continues to concern me is that I was never interviewed by Detective Lambrecht before my arrest despite being told that I would be in for an interview after my accuser spoke to Children’s Division.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, I was never contacted and given an opportunity to respond to the accusations, explain my version of events, or provide information that may have been relevant to the investigation before I was taken into custody. (I feel it should be noted that there did not appear to be any real investigation before arresting me. And no real investigation until months after my suffering began)

I had to do my own investigation. If I hadn’t, or wasn’t able to advocate for myself, it is reasonable to assume I would still be facing consequences of a crime I did not commit.

When I was arrested, I was not informed of the specific allegations against me until after I had already been transported to the jail and was inside the jail cell despite my repeated attempts to ask why I was being arrested.

Harm Caused

The consequences of this investigation have been catastrophic.

I was arrested, publicly accused of crimes I maintain I did not commit, separated from my children and family, incurred substantial legal expenses, suffered severe reputational damage, lost personal and professional opportunities, and endured emotional and financial hardship that continues today.

Even though the criminal case was ultimately dismissed, the damage caused by the investigation remains.

Request for Action

I respectfully request that the City Council:

Formally acknowledge receipt of this complaint.

Refer this matter for an independent investigation by an agency or individual outside the El Dorado Springs Police Department.

Review Detective Lambrecht’s assignment to my case and determine whether a conflict of interest existed or should have required recusal.

Review Detective Lambrecht’s investigative decisions and determine whether departmental policies and accepted investigative standards were followed.

Preserve all records relating to my criminal investigation, including reports, notes, recordings, emails, text messages, body camera footage, digital evidence, and internal communications.

Preserve any prior complaints, disciplinary records, internal investigations, or other records relating to Detective Lambrecht that are maintained by the City or Police Department.

Notice of Potential Civil Litigation

Because of the damages resulting from these events, I am pursuing civil rights claims and other legal remedies against all appropriate parties. Including but not limited to the City of El Dorado Springs, the El Dorado Springs Police Department, & Frank Lambrecht.

Accordingly, this letter should also be treated as a formal request that the City immediately preserve all evidence that may be relevant to these matters. This request includes, but is not limited to:

* Investigative files;

* Police reports;

* Detective notes;

* Body-worn camera and dash camera recordings;

* Audio and video recordings;

* Emails;

* Text messages;

* Internal memoranda;

* Supervisory communications;

* Personnel records to the extent permitted by law;

* Complaint histories;

* Internal affairs records;

* Digital evidence;

* Social media records relating to Detective Lambrecht’s public statements concerning my case;

* Metadata and electronically stored information; and

* Any other documents or electronically stored information relating to Detective Lambrecht’s conduct or the investigation of my case.

Because litigation is reasonably foreseeable, I respectfully request that the City take all necessary steps to ensure that no potentially relevant evidence is altered, destroyed, deleted, overwritten, or otherwise lost.

Nothing contained in this letter should be construed as a waiver or limitation of any legal rights or remedies available to me.

Accordingly, this letter should also be considered a request that the City preserve all evidence relevant to my claims. This includes electronic communications, personnel records, investigative files, supervisory communications, and any documents relating to Detective Lambrecht’s conduct or the handling of my investigation.

Nothing contained in this letter should be interpreted as limiting or waiving any legal claims or remedies available to me.

Conclusion

Law enforcement officers are entrusted with extraordinary authority. That authority must be exercised with impartiality, integrity, and fairness.

When questions arise regarding conflicts of interest or investigative objectivity, those concerns deserve independent review—not only for the benefit of the individual involved, but to preserve public confidence in the justice system.

I respectfully ask the City Council to take these concerns seriously and ensure they receive a thorough and impartial review.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Respectfully,

Davis Long