Editor:

As outlined in their Project 2025 agenda, Trump is sacrificing us to the billionaires who brought him to power: asserting powers he does not have to seize the money ‘we the people’ generate to run our government, putting people’s lives on the line, and throwing our country into chaos.

With the stroke of a pen, Trump and these billionaires are robbing cancer patients of medication, families of food, and Americans of paychecks for serving our communities. He is trying to destroy what we’ve built with our tax dollars to care for each other so that the wealthiest few can seize the spoils.

Make no mistake: this puts our lives in danger. Every lawmaker in our country must swiftly demand an end to this dangerous, illegal action and ensure that our government works for us, not the billionaires who want to take our freedoms, endanger our families, and control our futures.

Ellen Wentz