Citizens Memorial Hospital is offering a new support group for individuals who have experienced a miscarriage or infant loss. A six-week bereavement class will begin Thursday, Feb. 20.

The sessions will address various topics, including remembrance, coping and navigating the next steps for those who have experienced miscarriage or infant loss.

“Losing a child is a pain that no one should have to face alone,” said Shonna Fore, CMH OB/GYN prenatal care coordinator and support group facilitator. “By spending time together during the six weeks of classes, we hope to provide a safe place for women to share their stories and find strength in a group of others who understand.”

The classes are free and open to individuals who have experienced a miscarriage or infant loss within the past three years.

The group will meet every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. for six weeks in the lobby of the CMH OB/GYN Clinic, 1195 N. Oakland Ave., in Bolivar. Registration is required, and space is limited. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

For more information or to register, visit cmhbolivar.info/InfantLoss or call the OB/GYN Clinic at 417-777-8131.