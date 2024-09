Editor:

Most of us believe in an America where everyone had the freedom to thrive. Americans across races and places are rejecting MAGA Republicans who try to decide our futures for us. This election, lets show who we truly are: a place that chooses freedom over control by the few, hope over hatred, moving forward over backward.

Together, we can elect Kamala Harris to ensure all of us are free to earn a good living and have a good life.

Ellen Wentz

Kirkwood