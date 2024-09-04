by Melanie Chance.

According to a press release by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, they announced the donation of K9 Kodiak Apego.

In the release, they describe Kodiak as an all-black 14-month-old German Shepherd born in the Czech Republic. Kodiak has been paired with Deputy A. Marshall, the K9 handler. Kodiak is being trained as a dual-purpose K9, with training in narcotics, tracking, and patrol work.

Kodiak was donated by the daughter of Robert E. Donnelly, who recently passed away. Robert was a strong supporter of Veterans and Law Enforcement. He loved horses and dogs.

You can read the full statement released on the Clair County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page or at https://www.scsomo.org/press-releases.com.