Americans across races, backgrounds, and parties value our freedoms. But this MAGA regime of bullies for billionaires is turning our government into a weapon against our people so they can seize more power. They believe if they can spread lies about our communities, they can attack anyone who does not look, live or love like them. In other words, Trump and the billionaires backing him are attempting a hostile takeover of our government.

This is why families are joining together to Free America and demand our leaders stop this assault on our freedoms, our families, and our futures. We must all work to bring our country back to a place of liberty and justice for all, no exceptions.

Ellen Wentz

