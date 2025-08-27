Early in my career as a Service Manager at a large pest control company, I faced a challenging situation with my team. Tensions were high, deadlines looming, and I wasn’t sure how to guide my employees through a difficult day. Paul Hardy, a man whose name is legendary in the pest control industry, noticed my struggle and pulled me aside.

He said, “Leadership isn’t about knowing all the answers or controlling every situation. It’s about guiding people with patience, showing integrity, and helping them do their best.”

That moment changed everything. I watched him mentor me through handling the team, calmly communicating expectations, and fostering a sense of confidence and accountability. It wasn’t just about managing a task—it was about building trust, inspiring others, and leading with character. That lesson has stayed with me throughout my career and directly influences how I run Integrity Pest Solutions today.

Paul wasn’t just a mentor to me personally; he literally built the foundation of the modern pest control industry.

Over six decades, he developed the tools and systems that every company now uses as standard: methods that ensure consistent, reliable results, precise chemical applications guided by advanced tools, and processes that make pest control safer and more effective for homes and businesses nationwide.

His work earned him the Pinnacle Award from the National Pest Management Association and recognition as Professional of the Year by Pest Control Technology.

His name is recognized in every corner of the industry, and his influence is everywhere—from the way technicians are trained to the way treatments are performed.

Beyond his technical genius, Paul was a godly influence.

I remember a long afternoon sitting with him after a particularly challenging week. He shared how his faith guided every decision in his career—from treating clients fairly to mentoring young professionals.

He encouraged me to see my work not just as a job, but as a way to serve others and honor my values.

That conversation helped me anchor my decisions in faith, shaping not just the company I would build, but the way I live my life.

Paul’s mentorship extended well beyond my early career.

When I transitioned from Service Manager to business owner, he offered guidance, encouragement, and honest feedback.

His wisdom inspired the founding of Integrity Pest Solutions in 2017 and later gave me the courage to expand into a rural market like El Dorado Springs.

Paul’s guidance helped me face uncertainty with confidence, operate with integrity, and build a company rooted in service, honesty, and care for the community.

Paul Hardy passed away on August 21, 2025, but his impact remains alive—in the industry he developed, in the countless lives he touched, and in the lessons he shared with those fortunate enough to be mentored by him.

Every decision, every client interaction, and every service at Integrity Pest Solutions carries a piece of his wisdom.

For me, Paul was more than a mentor; he was a guiding light, a godly influence, and a source of enduring inspiration whose example continues to shape how I run, serve, and live with faith every single day.